Deadline To Apply For New York State Forest Ranger Job In 2 Days

If you are interested in a forest ranger job with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the deadline is quickly approaching. While the job duties are a bit different than most law enforcement officers, a ranger is a police officer,

Forest rangers are sworn police officers, who work within an assigned geographic area, and enforce provisions of the Environmental Conservation Law (ECL) in order to protect and enhance the State's lands and natural resources and the well-being of the public who use these resources. Incumbents of these positions organize and conduct search and rescue operations; educate the public in wilderness safety and natural resource care; and administer the State's wildland fire-management program, including wildfire suppression and prescribed fire activities.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The current salary that New York State is offering for forest rangers is $59,448.

New York State Is Also Hiring Environmental Conservation Police Officers

Do you have what it takes to join the "Thin Green Line"? Do you want to take steps to protect the natural resources of New York State? Do you want to do your part to stop pollution of New York State's air, water, fish and wildlife?

New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online

In addition to hiring forest rangers, New York State is also hiring people to work at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Over the course of the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The civil service exam is now online for the first time and open for people looking to become Motor Vehicle Representatives. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam, which is available from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The minimum qualifications for the job are:

- Have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma

- One year of customer service experience or 30 semester credit hours of college level courses

All people who meet the minimum qualifications must apply for the exam, then access the online exam and submit all examination materials by August 31, 2022. The online exam will require candidates to provide information about their training and experience with an online questionnaire that is completed and submitted by the candidate. Candidates should be prepared to provide information about their education and customer service-based employment history to be able to respond to the questions on the questionnaire accurately.

The NY DMV is also looking to hire Motor Vehicle Representatives who are proficient in other languages, including Chinese, Creole, Italian, Korean, Sign Language, Russian and Spanish.

