NY Lawmakers Begin Reading Findings From Cuomo Probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Members of the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee began reading copies of a report on allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The report is expected to lay out findings into allegations Cuomo's sexually harassed aides, understated the toll of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and prioritized COVID-19 testing for members of his inner circle.

Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said members of the committee will be reviewing the report Thursday and Friday.

It’s unclear when exactly the report will be released, or whether the committee will hold a meeting first.

Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.

From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.