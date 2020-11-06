NY Reports Nearly 3K New COVID Cases, Most Since May

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State data shows that nearly 3,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York in one day, a milestone that illustrates the steady erosion of the progress the state made to get the virus under control this summer.

After averaging as few as 600 positive tests per day in August, autumn has brought a disturbing upswing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said weddings, birthdays and other private gatherings have fueled the spread, on top of universities and schools opening their doors.

He has also pointed to public weariness of mask mandates and distancing rules.