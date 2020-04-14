A suspected killer is on the loose somewhere in New York State and law enforcement has reason to believe he is armed and dangerous.

State Police posted to Facebook surveillance footage from the November night Matthew Napoleoni was shot dead outside the “Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar” in Wallkill, New York. Authorities say in December of 2019 a grand jury indicted Jamaad Murphy in Orange County for the second degree murder.

Police released this video footage in an effort to track down the fugitive. Murphy is described by police as 5’10" tall, approximately 180 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Rachel.” Police say he is known to have ties to North Carolina. He may be traveling to that area, or may be there already.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jamaad Murphy. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the FBI New York or the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.