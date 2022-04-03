NY State Psychiatric Hospital, Would You Visit this House for the Insane?

There is a former psychiatric facility in Beacon, New York once a destination for people seeking various degrees of help for their mental health issues. The Hudson Valley Hospital for the Insane, also attracted the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Gleason and John F. Kennedy's sister Rosemary Kennedy.

If all goes as planned you could be staying there as well. Not as a patient, as a guest of a new boutique hotel called Tioranda. Until then, let's explore the remaining property's tragically dark history of mental illness, suicide and hauntings,

Get our free mobile app

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

According to Times Union, the old sanatorium, later called the Craig House, was at the forefront of a new approach to mental health care. Because of this the place became a destination for people such as Jane Fonda’s mother (Frances Seymour) who stayed there until she committed suicide there in 1942. RoadTrippers.com, reports that many say the once abandoned location is now incredibly haunted. Here are some examples:

Doors slamming shut

Unexplainable shouts and screams

Accounts of a woman with long brown hair in an upstairs window of Tioranda, when nobody could be found there.

The latest imagining of Craig House there will be a spa, treehouse rentals on the Hudson River, music studio, and conference center. According to The Highlands Current the project will also feature “Entry” gardens surrounding the structure, with a larger “Monet water garden” in the rear of the building.

Here are some pictures of what the Craig House looked like in 2017.

Hudson River Hospital for the Insane - Beacon, NY WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Saratoga County Homestead Tour the Saratoga County Homestead