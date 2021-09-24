Checking out haunted attractions is definitely a tradition for many this time of year. Luckily for us in New York, we have one that gets recognition nationally.

As the chilly nights roll in and the horror classics play on repeat on the television, maybe you want a different activity than throwing your popcorn in the air from fright. Nothing is wrong with binging some Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, or Friday The 13th movies. Instead of that, get ready for a jump scare, you're sure to have one at the scariest haunted attraction in New York.

Pack up the car with snacks and hit the thruway toward the Poughkeepsie area. Headless Horseman and Haunted Hayrides is not only the scariest Haunted Attraction in New York, but it also has received numerous accolades on a national level. MTV has called them the scariest in the Northeast. USA Today has even had them as the second-best in the entire United States two years in a row.

Located in Ulster Park, Headless Horseman boasts that they've frightened over one million people over the years. They also occupy 65 acres of land and have numerous displays, and attractions on hand that are sure to have you screaming in fear. With the spooky season here, you can't go wrong with this attraction.

