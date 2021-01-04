NY to Fine Hospitals That Fail to Use Up Vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In an effort to speed up what has been a sluggish rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, New York’s governor threatened Monday to fine hospitals up to $100,000 if they don’t finish their first round of inoculations by the end of the week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitals have been receiving vaccines over the past three weeks as part of a program prioritizing frontline medical workers, but have only administered the first dose of 46% of their allocated vaccines. That amounts to roughly 300,000 out of roughly 650,000 allocated doses so far. The Democrat blamed bureaucracy as the chief reason for delays.

