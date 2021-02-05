NY To Start Vaccinating People With Health Problems Feb. 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor has announced the state will open up vaccine eligibility by Feb. 15 for people with certain health problems that put them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday the state will come up with enough vaccine by reallocating remaining doses set aside for hospital workers.

Cuomo's announcement comes weeks after he said New York would accept new federal guidance to expand vaccine access to people with certain health problems, including those with weakened immune systems.

But weeks later, cancer patients and others with underlying health problems aren’t all eligible for vaccination.