It's the end of an era, as the last public payphone in Manhattan was removed this week.

Oh, the payphone. Many a great memory as a young kid in the Hudson Valley whether it was going to the Putnam Plaza in Carmel, NY, and using the payphone outside of Grand Union to call up the pre-recorded Coach Kurt's Wrestling hotline to get the latest pro wrestling news or making prank calls from any of the various payphones around the area at the time, we loved payphones and we used them often. Also for just everyday contact with friends and family of course as cell phones weren't around yet.

PIX11 reports that the last public payphone in Manhattan has been removed earlier this week with a ceremony that was held near Seventh Ave and 49th Street near Times Square. The removal of public payphones in the city began in 2015 as the city acknowledged that they were virtually obsolete with the advances in technology and the plan was set for LinkNYC to put free Wi-Fi stands and charging stations in their place. Some private payphones on public property can still be found in NYC as well as four full-length phone booths.

Payphones in the Hudson Valley

Payphones can still be found throughout the Hudson Valley, although kind of a rare sight, every now and again I'll see a posting of one randomly on social media with the poster often asking if anyone remembers what the relic is. Whether still functioning or not, they are out there. Stewart's Shops actually has payphones at all of their locations.

