Revolutionary New Technology Curing Pain in Central New York
Many Americans are dealing with severe pain in their everyday life. For some, it is so debilitating that it makes the most routine tasks a challenge. Now, there is a new solution that doesn't involve meds, injections or even surgery.
What was created in Germany has made its way to Utica.
Treating People in the Mohawk Valley
Dr. TIm DelMedico îs a Chiropractor in the Utica area and has a new company that revolved around the revolutionary technology known as SoftWave OrthoGold100®.
This device, which is readily available on Genesee Street in Utica, uses the bodies own stem cells to promote natural healing in the area of the body experiencing pain.
This device is so effective and is such a game-changer that professional athletes, NFL teams and legendary healthcare facilities such as the Mayo and Cleveland Clinic use this technology.
You can see local NHL phenom and Comets President Rob Esche took advantage of this treatment.
What Pain Are You Dealing With?
What are some common pain areas that SoftWave can help?
- Disc herniations and back pain
- Neck pain
- Knee pain – Meniscus tears, ACL, arthritis
- Foot pain/Plantar Fasciitis
- Achilles tears/strains
- Sciatica
- Shoulder pain – Rotator cuff, labrum, tendonitis, adhesive capsulitis
- Hip pain – bursitis, labrum, inflammation
- Fibromyalgia
- Neuropathy
- Jaw pain/TMJ dysfunction
- Bell's Palsy
- Trigeminal Neuralgia
- Wrist/hand pain – Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- Elbow pain – Tennis & Golfer's elbow
- Muscle sprains/strains
There is so much more that this device can help and it almost seems too good to be true, but it's not. This technology boasts a 90% success rate and is changing people's lives on a regular basis.
Dealing with pain? Contact Dr. DelMedico for more information. What do you have to lose? Your pain. If you've tried the pills, the injections or other treatments give this a try. It also can reduce downtime after treatment.
For more information contact Tim DelMedico and Revive Softwave Therapy at 315-725-8427 or visit ReviveUtica.com. This is definitely a newsworthy device and you need to experience it for yourself.
