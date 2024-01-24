Revolutionary New Technology Curing Pain in Central New York

Many Americans are dealing with severe pain in their everyday life. For some, it is so debilitating that it makes the most routine tasks a challenge. Now, there is a new solution that doesn't involve meds, injections or even surgery.

What was created in Germany has made its way to Utica.

Treating People in the Mohawk Valley

Dr. TIm DelMedico îs a Chiropractor in the Utica area and has a new company that revolved around the revolutionary technology known as SoftWave OrthoGold100®.

This device, which is readily available on Genesee Street in Utica, uses the bodies own stem cells to promote natural healing in the area of the body experiencing pain.

This device is so effective and is such a game-changer that professional athletes, NFL teams and legendary healthcare facilities such as the Mayo and Cleveland Clinic use this technology.

You can see local NHL phenom and Comets President Rob Esche took advantage of this treatment.

What Pain Are You Dealing With?

What are some common pain areas that SoftWave can help?

Disc herniations and back pain

Neck pain

Knee pain – Meniscus tears, ACL, arthritis

Foot pain/Plantar Fasciitis

Achilles tears/strains

Sciatica

Shoulder pain – Rotator cuff, labrum, tendonitis, adhesive capsulitis

Hip pain – bursitis, labrum, inflammation

Fibromyalgia

Neuropathy

Jaw pain/TMJ dysfunction

Bell's Palsy

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Wrist/hand pain – Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Elbow pain – Tennis & Golfer's elbow

Muscle sprains/strains

There is so much more that this device can help and it almost seems too good to be true, but it's not. This technology boasts a 90% success rate and is changing people's lives on a regular basis.

Dealing with pain? Contact Dr. DelMedico for more information. What do you have to lose? Your pain. If you've tried the pills, the injections or other treatments give this a try. It also can reduce downtime after treatment.

For more information contact Tim DelMedico and Revive Softwave Therapy at 315-725-8427 or visit ReviveUtica.com. This is definitely a newsworthy device and you need to experience it for yourself.

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State Another year means another round of residents either moving to or leaving the state. While New York is seeing quite a few people flee the state, the majority of them appear to be leaving New York City.

report from the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found NYC's population shrank by 5 percent since 2021.

The report also found that some of those city-dwellers relocated to towns just outside the Big Apple, which seems to be backed up by the latest Census data. In fact, 9 of the 10 cities with the fastest growing populations are within driving distance to NYC. Gallery Credit: Megan

New Photos of the new Downtown Utica Wynn Hospital (February 2023) Just eight months before it's scheduled to open, MVHS officials took WIBX's Bill Keeler and Jeff Monaski, along with Photo Journalist Nancy L. Ford through the new Wynn Hospital in Utica. The new downtown hospital is expected to open in November. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler / Nancy L. Ford