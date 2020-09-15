NYS Fair Parking Lot Access Improvement Project Completed

Construction on Phase 2 of the New York State Fair Orange Parking lot project has been completed.

The $11.8 million dollar project includes a new eastbound ramp on I-690 that will eliminate the need for a traffic signal on the highway during the Fair.

The I-690 on-ramp also accommodates pedestrians with a 10-foot wide walkway that will help ease the trip to and from the Orange lot.

"The completion of this project is about more than just a parking lot - it's proof that regardless of the challenges we face, New York will continue moving forward and building back better," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "These new road access improvements enhance the great work we have already done at the New York State Fairgrounds, making it one of the state's biggest tourist attractions and ensuring that when the State Fair returns it will be stronger than ever before."

The First Phase of the project was completed in 2018 and created more than 7,000 spaces in the parking lot, up from 4,000 to 5,000 that were available on the previous dirt surface.

The State Fair was not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo's Office