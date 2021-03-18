NYS Parolee Arrested Again, But Released Due to Bail Reform Laws

A parolee has been arrested again on several charges and has also been released due to bail reform law restrictions.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Jason Corteux of Vienna. Officials say the arrest happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop on Rome Taberg Road in the City of Rome.

The deputy who initiated the traffic stop says the driver allegedly intentionally misidentified himself. Eventually, the Sheriff's office says the deputy confirmed his true identity and that is when it was discovered Corteux was on parole.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say in addition to the misinformation given to the deputy who pulled him over, Corteux was also allegedly driving with a suspended license. When the driver was taken into custody, the arresting deputy discovered a glass smoking device that Corteux had hidden on his person. Officials say a lab analysis of the glass paraphernalia tested positive for methamphetamine.

As a result of the arrest, Jason Corteux is facing a slew of charges including Criminal Impersonation, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and several vehicle and traffic violations. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is blaming New York State Bail Reform Laws for the release of Corteux with an appearance ticket. He will appear in the City of Rome court at a later date, despite being a parolee under supervision.