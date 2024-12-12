NYS Trooper Injured in 3-Car Crash Involving 2 State Police Cars
New York State Police are investigating a crash that involved two New York State Police cruisers.
Troopers say, the accident t happened on December 12, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m.. State Police members responded to Interstate 81, southbound lane, in the town of Watertown, Jefferson County, after a call reporting a personal injury accident involving a a NYS Trooper car.
Police say, the accident, which occurred on Interstate 81 southbound in Watertown, involved two New York State Police vehicles and a civilian vehicle.
Troopers say, Interstate 81 exit 45 southbound was closed on Thursday due to the accident and low visibility caused by heavy snow and wind.
One New York State Trooper was injured during the accident, and transported to Smartian Hospital by Watertown Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing with updates to follow.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
