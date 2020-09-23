New York State Police say they've arrested a convicted felon who was in possession of several guns, along with ammunition and accessories

Police did not announced the circumstances surrounding an investigation or the reason they had come in contact with 49-year-old Anthony Blair, but police now say he's charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Troopers say the Cazenovia resident was in possession of 7 handguns, 7 long/guns, and:

large quantities of handgun, shotgun, and rifle ammunition

Assault Rifle style parts/semi-automatic pistol parts with no serial numbers

Multiple 30 round Assault Rifle style magazines

(2) Ballistic body armor with trauma plates

Ballistic helmet

2 smoke grenades

Blair was sent to the Madison County Jail in lieu of bail/bond, police said.

No other details on the arrest have been released at this time.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------