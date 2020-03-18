NYSUT Calls For Waiver Of Grades 3 To 8 Math And English Exams

New York State United Teachers are calling on U.S Secretary of Education Betsy Devos waive state mandated Math and English exams for children in grades 3 to 8 for the rest of the school year and for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not the time to create more stress for our kids,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “It is critical that the federal government step up now and waive mandated state testing for all kids for the rest of this school year and the duration of this crisis.”

NYSUT has been working with the state Education Department and the state Board of Regents to ensure the federal government waives testing mandates and that no school is penalized.