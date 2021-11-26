‘Obi-Wan’ Kenobi Teaser Gives a First Look at Ewan McGregor’s Star Wars Return

The Force is still strong with this one.

For the first time in 16 years, Ewan McGregor returns to one of his signature roles, as the young Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. Admittedly, he’s not so young anymore. McGregor is now 50; Alec Guinness was in his early 60s when he filmed the original Star Wars with George Lucas. At the end of the Star Wars prequels, Obi-Wan goes into hiding on Tatooine to protect the young Luke Skywalker. That’s where he stayed until the start of A New Hope, and apart from a couple animated appearances, that’s all we knew about Obi-Wan’s life between the two trilogies... until now.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, coming to Disney+ next year, will fill in some of the details about Obi-Wan’s life during that period. The show’s first teaser just debuted on Disney+ — you can watch it here if you’re a subscriber — and it includes McGregor and director Deborah Chow talking about the series over some concept art from the show.

Summing up the story, McGregor explains “he has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe.” Chow adds “That’s definitely a starting place for our story. The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.” They also confirmed that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader — and more concept art shows Obi-Wan and Darth Vader locked in another lightsaber battle like the ones they previously had in A New Hope and Revenge of the Sith. The teaser also shows McGregor training for some new lightsaber moves.

Here’s a few of the images of the concept art featured in the teaser:

Obi-Wan Kenobi will stream on Disney+ in 2022.

