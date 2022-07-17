Star NFL Wide Receiver Wants to Join the Buffalo Bills?

The wait is almost over for Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo Bills veterans will report to St. John Fisher College in Rochester for training camp on Saturday, July 23rd. Rookies will report to camp on Monday, July 18th.

The expectations have never been higher for the Bills, or at least not as high since the early ‘90s, when the team went to four consecutive Super Bowls.

The Bills have a great chance to finish in the top five in both offense and defense in 2022, and it’s because of the star-studded roster.

Quarterback Josh Allen has plenty of offensive weapons, such as Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Dawson Knox, Devon Singletary and rookie James Cook. But could the Bills add another piece?

There was a fake report going around Twitter that said the Bills had signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. by “Bleatcher Report,” which wasn’t true.

But the actual OBJ took notice and tweeted at Von Miller “what up teammate.”

OBJ tore his ACL in the Super Bowl back in early February, so the chances of him being ready before November if slim to none. He could very well re-sign with the Los Angels Rams and run it back for the playoffs.

Chances are OBJ will wait and see how his knee feels before deciding to play again this fall. If a contending team runs into injury troubles and needs a wide receiver in December and January, that’s when Beckham Jr. could sign and help them out.

The Bills could be that team, especially with how good the roster is and Von Miller being on the team, but the leader in the clubhouse would be to return to the Rams.

Would you want OBJ on the Bills down the stretch?

