OCJ Inmate Charged After Allegedly Escaping From Moving Vehicle

An Oneida County Jail inmate is in hot water after he allegedly escaped from a moving vehicle.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say, 27-year-old Inmate Earl Wilkes of Utica was being transported back to OCJ after a court appearance in Rome.

Sheriff Maciol says, while being transported Wilkes popped open a window in the van and opened the rear door allowing him to jump out.

Corrections Officers were able to apprehend Wilkes before he was able to flee the area.

He was evaluated for minor injuries and arraigned in Rome City Court where under the new Bail Reform Laws bail was set for Wilkes at $1.