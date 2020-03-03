An official with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente's office has confirmed that two Oneida County residents are being tested for the Coronavirus.

According to Picente's office, two travelers from the county are being tested. The local health department is working together with the State Department of Health and are currently awaiting test results.

At this time the cases are not confirmed and a press conference to address the issue will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the County Office building.

A Rome MVHS medical office was closed Tuesday and patients with regular appointments there were notified this morning of the closing, according to a separate release that did not mention anything about Coronavirus. That facility is located at 1617 North James Street in Rome.

We will keep the public updated on any additional information received by WIBX from The Oneida County Health Department.