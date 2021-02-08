Officials Release Weekend COVID-19 Numbers For The Mohawk Valley

The number of new daily Coronavirus cases continues to be below 100 in Oneida County.

Officials over the weekend announced 78 new cases Saturday and 65 new cases were added Sunday. Officials say a total of three people died as a result of the virus over the weekend.

As of Sunday, the number of active positive cases remains well below 2,000 at 1,472. Currently, there are 85 Oneida County residents hospitalized in the county. 75 county residents are at MVHS and 10 at Rome Memorial Hospital. 10 additional county residents are hospitalized outside the county.

Oneida County is still unable to distribute first dose vaccines to residents, due to a lack of supply. To date, Oneida County has given first dose vaccines to 4,005 people and 592 second doses at their Mohawk Valley Community College POD. In Rome at Griffiss, Oneida County officials have announced a total of 1,930 first dose vaccines given and no second dose vaccines have been given there.

Over the weekend the Parkway Rec Center played host to a vaccine site for low income residents of Oneida County. On Saturday 288 residents were given their first vaccine dose at that location. Oneida County officials will continue to try and get as many shots into as many arms as possible, once the supply improves.

Herkimer County also released their COVID-19 numbers over the weekend. On their Facebook page they announced two new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend and as of Sunday there were 331 active positive cases, 28 residents hospitalized and with the two latest deaths the death toll moved to 81.

All health officials continue to ask citizens to continue mitigation efforts as more vaccine continues to be distributed.