On The Loose! New York State Sets 14 Baby Moose Free Into The Wild

The real question here is, why did New York State capture baby moose in the first place?

Since the 1980s, the population of Moose has been something New York has been very intrigued by. With such a small amount of Moose that have been spotted inside the borders of the Empire State, of course, we would like to know more about them. Finding a moose in the wild is like finding a Unicorn, or nearly. While it is possible to see one, it is incredibly rare. That last statement definitely says one thing, moose are hard to track.

But that is what the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has done for decades with adult moose. Now, they are looking to learn more about moose babies, called calves. So, the answer to the above is, baby moose were captured so they can be tracked to learn even more about how they live, and what they do, but more importantly, how and if they survive.

14 moose have been fitted with GPS collars that will help us learn more about the awe-inspiring creatures that roam the Adirondacks seemingly unnoticed.

"DEC's new research partnership will collect valuable data to help us better understand these fascinating animals and guide management for moose in the Adirondacks and across their range." - DEC Commissioner Seggos

One of the biggest things the DEC is wishing to learn is why the population of Moose in New York has pretty much stayed stagnant for roughly 40 years. How come there is no boost? In fact, Angela Fuller, a professor at Cornell University, had said that the moose population is at the southern end of its range. Meaning, closer to the lowest amount of population seen for decades.

The research over the coming months and years will show how well calves survive and could potentially point us toward how to help the species flourish in New York.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and Worst Commutes