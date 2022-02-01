On The Loose! New York State Sets 14 Baby Moose Free Into The Wild
The real question here is, why did New York State capture baby moose in the first place?
Since the 1980s, the population of Moose has been something New York has been very intrigued by. With such a small amount of Moose that have been spotted inside the borders of the Empire State, of course, we would like to know more about them. Finding a moose in the wild is like finding a Unicorn, or nearly. While it is possible to see one, it is incredibly rare. That last statement definitely says one thing, moose are hard to track.
But that is what the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has done for decades with adult moose. Now, they are looking to learn more about moose babies, called calves. So, the answer to the above is, baby moose were captured so they can be tracked to learn even more about how they live, and what they do, but more importantly, how and if they survive.
14 moose have been fitted with GPS collars that will help us learn more about the awe-inspiring creatures that roam the Adirondacks seemingly unnoticed.
"DEC's new research partnership will collect valuable data to help us better understand these fascinating animals and guide management for moose in the Adirondacks and across their range." - DEC Commissioner Seggos
One of the biggest things the DEC is wishing to learn is why the population of Moose in New York has pretty much stayed stagnant for roughly 40 years. How come there is no boost? In fact, Angela Fuller, a professor at Cornell University, had said that the moose population is at the southern end of its range. Meaning, closer to the lowest amount of population seen for decades.
The research over the coming months and years will show how well calves survive and could potentially point us toward how to help the species flourish in New York.
