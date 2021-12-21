One Gorgeous Gingerbread Village in CNY is Among Best in the Country
One gingerbread village in Central New York is among the best in the country.
The annual village at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York, is getting national attention once again this holiday season by not one but two different magazines. Forbes Travel Guide named it one of the best in the country, an honor the magazine has bestowed on Turning Stone's holiday tradition several times in the past. It's the only New York display to make the list of 14 best and it's among good company, joining the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago, Four Seasons at Walt Disney World Resort, and The Ritz-Carlton in Florida.
The edible work of art was also featured in Bake Magazine, highlighting the more than 40 employees from 20 different departments who worked together to create the 70-foot long Gingerbread Village that features 8 buildings, a hotel, a barn, bake shop, and train station with a moving train.
What is Gingerbread Village Made of
- 1,500 Pounds of Frosting
- 132 Pounds of Fondant
- 480 White Chocolate Kit Kats
- More than 45 pounds of Shredded Wheat Cereal
- 25 Pounds of Chocolate Rock Nuggets
- 6,500 Gingerbread Pieces
- 2,500 Hershey Kisses
The Gingerbread Village is open daily through New Year’s Day and is located near the main entrance of the resort by The Commons shopping boutiques.