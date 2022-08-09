Deal or No Deal? Pick Right Case & Win Big When New Live Tour Comes to CNY

Feeling lucky? Pick the right case or break the banker and win big when the Deal or No Deal tour comes to Central New York.

For the first time, Deal or No Deal is hitting the road. The tour is based on the popular game show hosted by Howie Mandell. It gives fans the chance to pick the winning case or make a deal with the banker – just like on TV. Random audience members are chosen at each live show to compete on-stage against the banker in their own game. That could be you when the tour stops in Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Credit - Deal or No Deal Tour Credit - Deal or No Deal Tour loading...

Turning Stone Deal

Play exciting games and mini-games for a chance to win cash prizes at Deal or No Deal Live on November 12 in the Turning Stone Showroom. Every contestant can even bring up to 5 friends and family on stage with them to help as they try and outwit the banker. Don't worry if you don't get picked. There are lots of chances for you to win too.

With lots of audience interactivity and multi-media video, this show will be fun for all ages as the lively host guides the contestants through the ups and downs of the negotiation as he asks the famous question: “Deal or No Deal?"

Deal or No Deal Live Tickets

Tickets to the November 12 Deal or No Deal Live show go on sale Thursday, August 11 at 10 AM for rewards club members. The general public can buy them on Friday, August 12 at 10 AM. Prices range from $29 to $59.

