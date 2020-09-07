One Man Killed and Another Shot In Herkimer County Altercation

A Rochester man is facing a Murder and Attempted Murder Charge after an altercation Saturday night in the Town of Webb.

State Police say Troopers responded to a reported home invasion on Dan-Bar Acres Road just before 8:30 p.m.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation revealed 43-year-old Stephen Swanton of Rochester was involved in a verbal altercation with two men outside his home.

Police say the dispute stemmed from an earlier argument at a party down the road from Swanton’s. During the dispute, police say Swanton shot both men in his driveway.

One shooting victim has been identified as 50-year-old Scott Krempler of Patterson, New York who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also shot was 55-year-old William Robertello of Oriskany who was transported to Upstate Hospital where he was treated and released.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing, but Swanton was charged with Murder in the 2nd degree and Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree.

He was remanded to Herkimer County Jail without bail.