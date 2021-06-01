One Person Killed In Two-Crash On Youngs Road In Vernon
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal two-car crash that happened early Tuesday morning on Youngs Road in the Town of Vernon.
Deputies say 20-year old Jacob Bouck was headed westbound on Youngs Road at around 6:45 when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a car being driven by 50-year old Tracy Cornish.
Cornish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bouck was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing as Deputies try to determine what caused Bouck’s vehicle to leave his lane of travel.
