Oneida Co. Update: 31 New Cases, 1 Death over Holiday Weekend

The number of lab confirmed COVID-19 infections in Oneida County is still growing.

Over the Independence Day Weekend, the county reported a total of 31 new positive cases along with one new fatality. That death was of a local nursing home resident, health officials said.

To date, the county has seen a total of 1,669 confirmed cases of coronavirus with the death toll now at 98.

County officials also report one new possibly public exposure incident at a local home improvement store:

06/27/20 Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Place of exposure: Lowe’s Home Improvement Address of exposure: 710 Horatio Street, Utica Wore mask: YES Symptom monitoring period: through July 11, 2020

There are currently 31 Oneida County residents hospitalized from the virus - 23 at Mohawk Valley Health Systems hospitals, 4 at Rome Memorial Hospital and four more hospitalized outside the county.

Health officials say there are currently 226 active positive cases in the county. So far, 1,345 cases have been resolved.

