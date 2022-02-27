Update: 8-year-old Jayden Donaldson, 8, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, after a tragic snowmobile accident.

Original story



The Oneida community is mourning the loss of a 3rd-grade boy who was killed in a tragic snowmobile accident.

"There are no words," said Oneida City School Superintendent Matt Carpenter who sent out a message to the School District Community:

We are saddened to hear that a Seneca Street Elementary student was lost in a tragic accident this afternoon. The district will have support staff on hand this week to support students, families, and staff during this trying time. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teacher, counselor, or Principal if you need support in the coming days. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the student, the family, and the greater Oneida Community.

For more resources available, you can visit the district website at Oneidacsd.org.

The name of the 8-year-old hasn't been released yet. We will update the story when more information becomes available.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the community affected by this heartbreaking loss.

