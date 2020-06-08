Oneida County, 20 New COVID-19 Cases, One New Death

Oneida County is reporting 20 new positive coronavirus cases, seven of which are nursing home-related.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,150.

There has been one more COVID-19 fatality, which was nursing home-related, bringing the total number of deaths to 62.

51 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County and three are admitted outside the county.

Here are the rest of the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m. Monday:

353 active positive cases

735 positive cases have been resolved.

26,015 total tests have been conducted.

24,865 total negative results.

594 under mandatory quarantine

367 under precautionary quarantine

11,416 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There are a number of new potential public exposures which you can find at ocgov.net.

Here's the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

County Executive Anthony Picente will give a live briefing Tuesday afternoon at 3:00.

.