Oneida County COVID-19 Cases Settle Over the Weekend

Oneida County fell back into single digit new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday.

There were 3 new cases on Saturday and 8 new cases on Sunday for a total of 11 new COVID cases in the county for the weekend. That brings the total number of positive cases tested in the county during the pandemic to 2,470. 2,250 cases have been resolved and there are currently 94 positive cases and 126 deaths. There was one COVID-19 death on Saturday.

94 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 126 total.

5 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS). 1 is a nursing home resident



2,250 positive cases have been resolved.

159,901 total negative results.

162,371 total tests have been conducted.

94 in mandatory isolation.

642 in mandatory quarantine.

Oneida County provides COVID-19 statistics and information on a dashboard at their website.

There were two new public exposures announced over the weekend. One at Spirit of Halloween and one at JC Penney in New Hartford.

9/28/20

Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: JC Penney

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20

Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Place of exposure: Spirit of Halloween

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20