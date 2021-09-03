Oneida County COVID-19 Cases Spiking, Picente Says Get A Vaccine

Oneida County is reporting an alarming new number of positive COVID-19 cases.

There have been 90 new positive cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 690.

1, 196 are in mandatory isolation and quarantine.

There were no COVID-related deaths.

The county’s positivity rate is 3.5 percent.

36 Oneida County residents are hospitalized – 27 at Mohawk Valley Health System, six at Rome Hospital and three outside of the county.

3 of the total hospitalized are in the ICU.and 6 of of the total hospitalized are on ventilators.

You can view the updated Oneida County COVID-19 dashboard here.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued the following statement on his Facebook page regarding COVID-19.

As we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend and the traditional end of summer, I would just like to remind everyone to be smart and safe. COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated. If you are unvaccinated, especially if you are traveling, please be careful and take all of the proper precautions. If you need a vaccine, there are plenty available. We have been receiving several inquiries about the availability of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen shot. We have doses available and will be administering them at our county-operated PODs at the State Office Building in Utica on Sept. 7, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. You can make an appointment at www.ocgov.net or just walk in.

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook , download the WIBX 950 App , and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known. Did you know that...

So, What Stores Are Coming?