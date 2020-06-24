Oneida County's total number of lab confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 1,400.

County health officials announced 19 news cases on Wednesday, and sadly, another death. The total number of known COVID-19 cases to-date now stands at 1,406. Meanwhile the total number of deaths is now 88.

The most recent death is said to be nursing home releted, according to officials.

On a better note, the trend of Oneida County residents requiring hospitalization for treatment of symptoms continues to decline. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were a dozen county residents receiving hospital care for the virus. Of those, nine were at Mohawk Valley Health Systems facilities, one at Rome Memorial Hospital and 2 who are hospitalized outside of Oneida County, officials said.

The county is currently dealing with 253 active positive cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, 1,065 cases have been resolved, officials said via a news release announcing the most recent figures.

Also, health officials there was just one new possibly public exposure incident to notify the public of:

6/19/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. -2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/3/20

------------------------------------------------------------------------