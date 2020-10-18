Oneida County COVID-19 New Cases and Public Exposures for Sunday

There are 5 new cases and a handful of new public exposures in Oneida County on Sunday according to the Oneida County Health Department. Despite the uptick in cases, there is some good news.

The 5 new cases brings the total of active COVID cases in the county to 116. There have been a total of 27 new cases in the county since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,582.

There are 3 patients hospitalized at MVHS and one off those is a nursing home resident. The positive news is that there have been no new Oneida County resident deaths from COVID-19 since October 6th, according to the health department.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

5 new positive cases, 2,582 total.

116 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 128 total.

3 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County at MVHS. (1 is a nursing home resident)

2,338 positive cases have been resolved.

190,982 total negative results.

193,564 total tests have been conducted.

116 in mandatory isolation.

664 in mandatory quarantine.

There were also several new possible public exposures in Oneida County. Those affected should monitor for symptoms and contact their physician if they feel sick.

Potential Public Exposures

10/09/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: North Utica Shopping Center

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/23/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Panera Bread

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Harford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/23/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Starbucks

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/23/20

10/10/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Maple Leaf Market

Address of exposure: 6765 NY-13, Verona Beach

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20

10/11/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Wagner Farms

Address of exposure: 5841 Old Oneida Road, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: 121 Herkimer Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20

10/12/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: 208 Herkimer Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/26/20

There was also a correction from yesterday's public exposures. The exposure listed in yesterday’s report for 10/14/20 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. was labeled as Rite Aid at 208 Herkimer Road in Utica. It should have been Walgreens.