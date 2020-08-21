Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers For August 21st

Oneida County is reporting 15 new active COVID-19 cases to bring the total to 2,212.

There were no coronavirus deaths yesterday and the number remains at 117.

Eight patients are hospitalized in Oneida County and one outside the county.

There are 96 active positive cases in the county.

Here are the rest of of the numbers as of noon on Friday:

1,999 positive cases have been resolved.

91,453 total negative results.

93,665 total tests have been conducted.

96 in mandatory isolation

742 in mandatory quarantine

Here is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Potential Public Exposure

08/07/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Cliff's Local Market

Address of exposure: Pinnacle Road, Sauquoit

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 08/21/20