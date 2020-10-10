Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday, Oct. 10

Oneida County's positive COVID-19 cases remain in single digits on Saturday.

There are 7 new positive cases in the county bringing the total to 2,519 since the start of the pandemic in March. Active cases are on a small uptick with 105 current cases in the county. The death rate remains at 128, with no new deaths reported.

The hospitalization rate remains low with one person hospitalized at MVHS and one at a hospital outside the county. 105 people remain in mandatory isolation and 701 are currently in mandatory quarantine.

Since the beginning of the virus, there have been 2,286 resolved COVID-19 cases and 170,551 negative tests taken. A total of 173,070 people have been tested for the virus in Oneida County.

On Friday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente told WIBX's Keeler Show that "quick turnaround and contact tracing" is making a difference here. He said he is worried about the months ahead as the weather gets cold and people no longer congregate outside.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.