Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers For September 22nd

Oneida County is reporting three new positive COVID-19 cases and no new fatalities.

The total number of positive cases is 2,381 after one positive case was removed from the previous total

The number of deaths remains at 123.

Five patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, all at MVHS.

One is a nursing home resident.

Here are the rest of the numbers:

2,181 positive cases have been resolved.

137,000 total negative results.

139,381 total tests have been conducted.

77 in mandatory isolation.

589 in mandatory quarantine.

There are 77 active positive cases and no new potential public exposures.

Here is the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.