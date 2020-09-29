Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers For September 29th

Oneida County is reporting nine new positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The total numbers of cases in now 2,426 after one positive case was removed from he previous total.

The number of deaths remain at 125.

Four patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, all at MVHS, and one is a nursing home resident.

There are 67 active positive cases in the county.

Here a the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Tuesday:

· 2,234 positive cases have been resolved.

67 in mandatory isolation. · 562 in mandatory quarantine.

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Potential Public Exposures:

9/14/20 to 9/23/20

Time of Exposure: N/A

Place of Exposure : Northern Community Sports Complex (Recreational Football Team)*

Address of Exposure: 9370 State Route 365, Holland Patent

Wore mask: Unknown

Symptom Monitoring period: self-monitor for 14 days from the date of last contact.

*If you were present at any of the recreational football team practices during this time frame, please contact the Oneida County Health Department between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 315-798-5431.

9/20/20

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Bethel Baptist Church (Youth Group Meeting)*

Address of exposure: 215 Church St., Prospect

Wore mask: Unknown

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/4/20

*If you were present at this youth group meeting, please contact the Oneida County Health Department between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 315-798-5431.

9/26/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Genesee Street Bus Line 24 – 1900 block Genesee Street, Utica to 1600 block Steuben Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/10/20

CORRECTION:

A public exposure reported yesterday contained an incorrect date. It was listed as 9/23 when it should have been 9/22 .

9/22/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Woodgate Pines Golf Course

Address of exposure: 2965 Hayes Road W., Boonville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 10/7/20

County Executive Anthony Picente will deliver a live coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon at 3:00.