Oneida County COVID Numbers For October 2nd
There have been six new positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County and no new deaths.
The total number of cases is now 2,459 and the number of deaths remain at 125.
Six patients are hospitalized in the county, all at Mohawk Valley Health System.
There are 99 active positive cases.
Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Friday.
- · 2,235 positive cases have been resolved.
- · 154,303 total negative results.
- · 156,762 total tests have been conducted.
- · 99 in mandatory isolation.
- · 633 in mandatory quarantine.
Potential Public Exposures
9/20/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Place of exposure: Bethel Baptist Church
Address of exposure: 215 Church St., Prospect
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 10/4/20
9/23/20
Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Place of exposure: Kohl’s
Address of exposure: Clinton St, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 10/7/20
Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Grande's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Address of exposure: 9557 Main St., Holland Patent
Wore mask: Yes – except when eating
Symptom monitoring period: 10/7/20
9/25/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: 10372 Pritchard Road, Remsen
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 10/9/20
Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: TOPS Friendly Markets
Address of exposure: 261 Utica Blvd., Boonville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 10/9/20
Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Sangertown Square (JC Penney, Boscovs & Macy’s)
Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 10/9/20
Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 10/9/20
9/26/20
Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 10/10/20
9/27/20
Time of exposure: 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 10/11/20
Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.