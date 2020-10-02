Oneida County COVID Numbers For October 2nd

There have been six new positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County and no new deaths.

The total number of cases is now 2,459 and the number of deaths remain at 125.

Six patients are hospitalized in the county, all at Mohawk Valley Health System.

There are 99 active positive cases.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Friday.

· 2,235 positive cases have been resolved.

Potential Public Exposures

9/20/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Bethel Baptist Church

Address of exposure: 215 Church St., Prospect

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/4/20

9/23/20

Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Kohl’s

Address of exposure: Clinton St, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/7/20

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Grande's Pizzeria & Restaurant

Address of exposure: 9557 Main St., Holland Patent

Wore mask: Yes – except when eating

Symptom monitoring period: 10/7/20

9/25/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 10372 Pritchard Road, Remsen

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/9/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: TOPS Friendly Markets

Address of exposure: 261 Utica Blvd., Boonville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/9/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Sangertown Square (JC Penney, Boscovs & Macy’s)

Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/9/20

Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/9/20

9/26/20

Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/10/20

9/27/20

Time of exposure: 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/11/20

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.