An Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy responding to help a heroin overdose victim had to be given the overdose reversal drug Narcan after they began to experience symptoms of an OD.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says a total of four Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies were treated and two were sent to the hospital after being exposed to deadly drug on Thursday afternoon at a location on Brown Road in Rome's outer district.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Four deputies were first on scene and determined there was a female who had overdosed on heroin," Sheriff Rob Maciol told WIBX 950. "After helping carry the woman down a flight of stairs so she could be transported to the hospital, a short time later all four of the deputies began to experience the same symptoms including headache and dizziness. One came very very close to passing out and another deputy administered Narcan to the deputy," Maciol said.

In fact, two doses of Narcan had to be administered to one deputy, who was one of two who were taken to the hospital over concerns that they may suffer a life threatening overdose, Maciol said. The two other deputies received treatment at the scene.

Maciol said all four are doing fine today. The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall.