State Police State Police say when they arrived at 2700 Harborview Drive Lot 22, EMT crews were already on scene working to assist the overdosing adults. All four were administered multiple doses of the overdose drug Narcan.

Trooper say three adults, a 26-year-old male, a 34-year-old male and 46-year-old woman were found unresponsive on the outside porch of the residence, and a 53-year-old man was located inside the home. Additionally, a total of five children were located in the home, ranging in age from two-to-ten.

The four adults were all transported to area hospitals. The kids were uninjured and turned over to a family member, police said.

At this time, police have not identified the adults or their relation to the children. They say the investigation is continuing. Thus far no charges have been filed

