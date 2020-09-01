Oneida County Goes Six Straight Days Without A COVID Death

Oneida County is reporting seven new positive COVID-19 cases and no new fatalities.

The County has now gone six straight days without a COVID death.

There have been 2,225 positive cases in the county, while the number of deaths remains at 121.

Four patients are hospitalized at Mohawk Valley Health System.

The number of active positive cases is 47.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Tuesday:

2,087 positive cases have been resolved.

107,239 total negative results.

109,494 total tests have been conducted.

47 in mandatory isolation

548 in mandatory quarantine

There are no potential exposures to report.

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

