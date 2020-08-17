Oneida County Has Five New COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths

Oneida County is starting the new week with just five new positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The total number of deaths remain at 177 and the number of positive cases is 2,170.

There are 65 positive actives cases in the county.

Five patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, four at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial Hospital.

One patient is admitted outside the county.

Here are the rest of the updated numbers as of noon on August, 17th:

1,988 positive cases have been resolved.

86,314 total negative results.

88,484 total tests have been conducted.

65 in mandatory isolation

969 in mandatory quarantine

There are also two new potential public exposures to report:

08/12/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Kohl’s

Address of exposure: Clinton Street, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 08/26/20

08/13/20

Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 08/27/20

Here is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.