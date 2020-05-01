Oneida County Jail Inmates Making Cloth Face Masks

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol reports that inmates at the Oneida County Jail have begun making cloth face masks.

According to Maciol, the sewing program at the jail has shifted from making adult and child blankets, toface masks to help first responders and front line workers.

The fabric used to produce the masks were donated by both the New Hartford and Rome Walmart stores, along with the Target in New Hartford. Maciol says he is grateful for the stores’ contributions.

Maciol also says that the inmates are glad and excited to participate in this project to help out.