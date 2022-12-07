The latest tool to keep prescription meds from getting into the wrong hands is being tossed in the garage. And, Oneida County's Opioid Task Force is stepping up efforts to make sure of it.

The county has announced a partnership with Kinney Drugs to give away drug disposal bags to local residents for free.

What Are Drug Disposal Bags?

For years, we've been told not to toss old, unwanted/unused prescription medications in the trash, but that has changed. Health officials say it is now safe to do so if you are using products like Deterra Drug Deactivation bags.

The Deterra bags provide permanent disposal prescription meds, using organic-activated carbon to deactivate the drugs. Instructions tell you how much water to add to the bag, and then they can be simply tossed in the trash, officials say.

"The bags can be used for pills, patches, liquids, creams and films, using a simple and environmentally-safe active-carbon technology that deactivates the medication by simply adding warm water. The entire pouch can then be safely disposed of in the trash" county health officials explained.

Canva Canva loading...

How To Get Them Free?

Oneida County's partnership with Kinney Drugs includes public distribution events at Kinney locations in the county.

The first was held on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Don't worry if you missed it, there are three more coming up, while supplies last:

Dec. 14, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 12 Franklin Avenue in Clinton

from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 12 Franklin Avenue in Clinton Jan. 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 Preston Street in Camden

from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 Preston Street in Camden Feb. 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 261 Utica Boulevard in Boonville

“In the U.S., approximately 40% of all poisonings involve prescription and/or over-the-counter medications,” said John M. Marraffa Jr., R.Ph., President, Kinney Drugs. “In addition, drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death, and nearly 75% of those cases involve opioids."

Additionally, the county's task force will mail two of the drug disposal bags directly to the home, if you live in Oneida County. Click here to request them for free by mail here.

