The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued an overdose spike alert triggered by four non-fatal drug overdoses that happened on May 3.

The incidents were identified in the county’s Overdose Detection & Mapping Application Program.

“Four known non-fatal overdoses in one day may not seem like a lot, but it is important to understand that we use that baseline figure as a signal that things may be starting to trend at a higher than normal rate,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente . “It is also an indicator that more overdoses that we’re not aware of are occurring as well. Thankfully, we haven’t seen any fatalities connected with this spike yet, however, the purpose of our alert notifications is to forewarn people struggling with addiction, their loved ones and our community partners, so that they can step up response actions to prevent the situation from escalating further.”

Three of the overdoses involved heroin and one involved methamphetamine that was potentially laced with an opioid such as fentanyl.

Two of the incidents took place in Utica, one in Rome and one in Blossvale.

Narcan was administered in all cases.

Two of the overdoses in this spike alert required two doses of Narcan, and one required four doses, keeping with the continuing trend of multi-dose administrations being necessary to revive users because of the presence of substances like fentanyl.

According to a recent New York State Department of Health report, highly-potent illicit methamphetamine is becoming increasingly available throughout the U.S., including the northeast, which has not historically been a major market for the drug.

The Oneida County Opioid Task Force issued a "Call for Action" this week with a goal of reducing overdose fatalities in the county by at least 10-percent this year.

