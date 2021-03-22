A nursing home resident has died over the weekend as a result of COVID-19. That was the lone death between Saturday and Sunday, while Oneida County announced a total of 59 new cases over the two days.

As of Sunday there are 451 total active positive cases and 18 county residents hospitalized in Oneida County. Three of those patients are nursing home residents and 17 are at Mohawk Valley Health System and 1 is at Rome Health. A single resident is hospitalized outside the county.

Oneida County officials also announced that there are still several COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to all those who are eligible in New York State. There are appointments available at the county operated POD at Turning Stone's Event Center on Monday (3/22) and at Griffiss on Tuesday, March 23rd. You can book your appointment by visiting ocgov.net.