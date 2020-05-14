Oneida County Public Market Reopens Saturday

Great news if you've been missing the delicious fresh fruit, vegtables, meat and other products you've come to enjoy at the Oneida County Public Market.

The market is among the businesses and services that are approved to begin serving the public under phase-one this weekend.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente made the announcement during his daily briefing on Thursday. The market is set to open this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the REA Wing of Union Station in Utica. And, if all goes well, the plan is that the market would be open each Saturday for the rest of the year, officials said.

There are several precautionary measures that have been esablished to protect staff, vendors and the public. They include:

All shoppers and vendors must wear a mask

There will be frequent cleaning and sanitizing of public areas

Just one entrance and one exit

Hand sanitizer stations will be setup for public use

A limit to the number of shoppers in the REA Wing at any given time

No children or pets allowed, except for service animals

Vendor booths will be spaced further than normal for distancing purposes

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------