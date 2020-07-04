Oneida County Reporting 12 New COVID-19 Cases, One New Death
Oneida County is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,650.
Officials say upon further investigation, five positive cases were removed from Friday’s total.
There was one new death which was nursing home-related, bringing the total number of deaths to 98.
Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Saturday:
• 26 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.
o 24 MVHS
o 2 Rome Memorial
• 4 patients are hospitalized outside of Oneida County.
• 15 of the patients hospitalized in county are nursing home residents receiving acute care.
o 14 MVHS
o 1 Rome Memorial
• 221 active positive cases
• 1,331 positive cases have been resolved.
• 49,504 total negative results.
• 51,154 total tests have been conducted.
• 235 under mandatory quarantine
• 36 under precautionary quarantine
• 12,719 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.
Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.
The were also several new potential public exposures:
6/22/20 & 6/23/20
Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Macy’s (employee – cashier)
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 7/7/20
6/25/2020
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Place of exposure: Lucky Mey’s Market
Address of exposure: 1633 Oneida Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/9/20