Oneida County Reporting 12 New COVID-19 Cases, One New Death

Oneida County is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,650.

Officials say upon further investigation, five positive cases were removed from Friday’s total.

There was one new death which was nursing home-related, bringing the total number of deaths to 98.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Saturday:

• 26 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

o 24 MVHS

o 2 Rome Memorial

• 4 patients are hospitalized outside of Oneida County.

• 15 of the patients hospitalized in county are nursing home residents receiving acute care.

o 14 MVHS

o 1 Rome Memorial

• 221 active positive cases

• 1,331 positive cases have been resolved.

• 49,504 total negative results.

• 51,154 total tests have been conducted.

• 235 under mandatory quarantine

• 36 under precautionary quarantine

• 12,719 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The were also several new potential public exposures:

6/22/20 & 6/23/20

Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Macy’s (employee – cashier)

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 7/7/20

6/25/2020

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Lucky Mey’s Market

Address of exposure: 1633 Oneida Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/9/20