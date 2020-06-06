Oneida County Reporting 2 New COVID-19 Deaths, 19 New Cases
Oneida County is reporting 19 new positive COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities.
County Executive Anthony Picente says six of the new cases were nursing home residents and the two deaths were nursing home-related.
There have now been 1,116 cases total cases and 60 deaths in the county.
Here are the other Oneida County COVID-19 cases numbers as of 12 p.m. Saturday:
48 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.
38 MVHS
10 Rome Memorial
- 3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.
- 38 hospitalized patients are from nursing homes.
30 MVHS
8 Rome Memorial
- 358 active positive cases
- 698 positive cases have been resolved.
- 23,234 total tests have been conducted.
- 22,118 total negative results.
· 618 under mandatory quarantine
· 456 under precautionary quarantine
· 11,201 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.
There are also new potential public exposures
5/31/20
Time of exposure: 1 p.m.– 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St, Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/14/20
6/2/20
Time of exposure: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Dr. New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/16/20
