Oneida County Reporting 2 New COVID-19 Deaths, 19 New Cases

Oneida County is reporting 19 new positive COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities.

County Executive Anthony Picente says six of the new cases were nursing home residents and the two deaths were nursing home-related.

There have now been 1,116 cases total cases and 60 deaths in the county.

Here are the other Oneida County COVID-19 cases numbers as of 12 p.m. Saturday:

48 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

38 MVHS

10 Rome Memorial

3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

38 hospitalized patients are from nursing homes.

30 MVHS

8 Rome Memorial

358 active positive cases

698 positive cases have been resolved.

23,234 total tests have been conducted.

22,118 total negative results.

· 618 under mandatory quarantine

· 456 under precautionary quarantine

· 11,201 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There are also new potential public exposures

5/31/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m.– 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/14/20

6/2/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Dr. New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/16/20

.