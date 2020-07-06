Oneida County is reporting just six new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,675.

Four were nursing home residents.

There are no new fatalities to report and the death toll remains at 98.

27 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, 23 at Mohawk Valley Health System and four at Rome Memorial Hospital, while four are hospitalized outside the county.

17 of the patients hospitalized in Oneida County are nursing home residents receiving acute care.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Monday:

228 active positive cases

1,349 positive cases have been resolved.

50,813 total negative results.

52,488 total tests have been conducted.

235 under mandatory quarantine

34 under precautionary quarantine

12,763 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There are no new potential public exposures to report.

Here is the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

