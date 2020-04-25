Oneida County Reporting Three New COVID-19 Deaths

Oneida County is reporting 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new fatalities.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 353, with 14 deaths.

"We are saddened to lose three more county residents to this ruthless pandemic and our condolences go out to their family and friends,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “The fight against this virus continues to devastate our community. On any given day, hope can give way to despair, but we will press on and get through this together. We must.”

Herr are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Saturday:

Out of the 353 positive cases: 24 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

201 active positive cases

138 positive cases have been resolved.

2,615 total tests have been conducted.

217 results pending.

2,045 total negative results.

570 under mandatory quarantine.

445 under precautionary quarantine.

2,867 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

Picente did not provide a live press briefing on Saturday.